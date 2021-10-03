Lakhimpur Kheri: Two dead, one injured after SUVs run over anti-farm law protesters

Violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road on Sunday.

Two farmers died in the incident, while another protestor has been severely injured.

Farmers have alleged that people protesting against Centre's farm laws were knocked down by a car driven by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra.

However, the police haven't confirmed this information yet. Sources said heavy police force has already rushed to the spot, while superintendent of police and ADG Prashant Kumar is present in Lakhimpur.

A press note issued by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) stated that one SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk was seriously injured. Mishra was on his way to his paternal village in Tikunia for an event, where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was to be the chief guest.

Mishra, however, said that his son Ajay was not present at the spot and there is no video footage to support the allegations made by the famers.

Terming the entire incident as a conspiracy, Mishra said his driver was behind the wheel and the people who died in the incident were BJP karyakartas. The minister added that three people died because their vehicle had overturned. Talking to New18, Mishra said that while his son was not present at the spot, he would cooperate and participate in the investigation, if required.

After the incident, angry farmers allegedly torched a vehicle. There are also reports of firing at the spot.

The incident has led to a huge outcry among farmers, leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, and even Opposition leaders.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has slammed the incident and said he was on his way to Lakhimpur from Ghazipur.

Bhartiya Kisan Union has also tweeted, "The protesting farmers were run over by car of Union Minister Teni's son, three farmers have died, Tejinder Singh Virk is also injured. Rakesh Tikait is leaving from Ghazipur."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also tweeted, "It is a very inhuman and cruel act to trample the farmers peacefully opposing the agricultural laws by the son of the Minister of State for Home of the BJP government. UP will not tolerate the oppression of arrogant BJP people anymore. If this situation continues, then the BJP in UP will neither be able to walk nor get off the vehicle."

Akhilesh spoke to the injured leader and tweeted seeking proper medical treatment for Tajinder Singh Virk. Keeping the UP election in mind, and question CM Yogi Adityanath's administration, he asked the CM to resign.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is expected to reach Lakhimpur tomorrow, Dharmendra Malik and Digambar Singh of Bhartiya Kisan are also reaching the spot.

Questioning people's safety, and taking a dig at the minister, leader of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jayant Chaudhury tweeted: "Shocking reports are coming from Lakhimpur. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra's convoy run over farmers! Two farmers dead, several injured. If a minister attempts to crush opposition in this manner, then who is safe?"

" Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) October 3, 2021

