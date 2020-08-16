Lakhimpur Kheri: Minor Killed After Rape, Father Alleges Her Eyes Gouged Out and Tongue Cut; UP Police Deny

Lakhimpur Kheri, August 16: In yet another incident of sexual assault and murder in Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was killed after rape in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The victim, 13, was found dead in a sugarcane field in Isanagar on Friday. The girl's father alleged that her eyes were gouged out and tongue cut. The Uttar Pradesh Police, however, denied this, saying postmortem report confirmed rape and strangulation. Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Abducted, Killed by Kidnappers After Rs 1 Crore Ransom Demand.

The girl had gone missing on Friday afternoon. "We went looking for her everywhere. Found her in the sugarcane field. Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and strangled with a dupatta," the victim's father was quoted by NDTV as saying. Police, however, denied that the girl's eyes were gouged and tongue cut, adding that two accused were taken into custody. Guthka Trader's Grandson Abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr Ransom Demanded.

"Her eyes were not gouged and tongue was not cut. The claim is not true. There is nothing in the post-mortem report to suggest this. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the body was found," Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri, told NDTV. He added that two accused - Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam - have been arrested.

Santosh and Sanjay were booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. SP Satyendra Kumar has said the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against the accused. "Action against both accused will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) as well," he said.