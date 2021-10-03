The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday, 3 October claimed that two farmers have died after Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran his car over them in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers had gathered in Tikunia to register their protests against the three farm laws ahead of an event where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was to be the chief guest.

Reacting to the incident, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader, Dr Darshan Pal has demanded that Ashish Mishra and others in car should be immediately arrested and Ajay Mishra should resign from his post in the union cabinet.

Farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait is also on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

. Read more on Uttar Pradesh Elections by The Quint.Drugs Case| Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan, Others Arrested After Raids on a Cruise Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister's Son Allegedly Runs Car Over Farmers, 2 Feared Dead . Read more on Uttar Pradesh Elections by The Quint.