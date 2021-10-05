Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka Gandhi held for consoling family of deceased farmers, says DK Shivakumar on Priyanka Gandhi's detention

DK Shivakumar talks to reporters outside Mangalore airport (Photo/ANI)

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that no person has been arrested so far in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and alleged that Uttar Pradesh Police arrested his party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for consoling the family of deceased farmers.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had alleged four farmers lost their lives in the incident.

Shivakumar said that Congress is following Mahatma Gandhi's way of protest.

"The lesson that Gandhiji taught us is to fight on the path of non-violence... We are following the Gandhiji way of protest," said Shivakumar

Shivakumar, who is on his Dakshina Kannada tour while talking to reporters outside Mangaluru airport, said that no one has been arrested till now in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and that it is their political duty to console with the family members of the deceased farmers.

"Union minister's son kills four people by running over a car on protesting farmers... Whoever caused this has not been arrested, the minister has not resigned, is it a government?" said Shivakumar.

"Our leader Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for consoling the family of the dead farmers. It is a political duty to console," he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

Earlier, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district as section 144 of CrPC is in place. (ANI)