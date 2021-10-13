Lakhimpur: Congress Delegation Meets President, Demands MoS Ajay Misra's Removal

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 13 October, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, whose son Ashish Misra (in custody), had allegedly driven his SUV and mowed down farmers.

The incident on 3 October, led to the death of eight people, including four farmers.

The delegation comprised Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They also submitted a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying after the meeting, “We told the President that the accused's father who is MoS Home, should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court”, news agency ANI reported.

Priyanka Gandhi informed the media after the meeting, "President has given us the assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself."

On Tuesday, 12 October, thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and other states joined the antim ardaas (last prayers) of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri unrest. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was also present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

