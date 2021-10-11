Lakhimpur Case: After Arrest, Ashish Misra to be Produced in Court Today

Arrested for his role in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which left eight people dead, including four farmers, MoS Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra will be produced before a Sessions Court in the area on Monday, 11 October.

Misra has been accused of mowing down protesting farmers with his car in the district, killing four of them.

The MoS' son was arrested by a UP Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, 9 October, around 11 pm and sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh will be filing an application before the court to seek his custody.

Security has been beefed up in the area ahead of Misra's hearing on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, Misra had appeared before the UP Police in answer to a summons sent to him, asking him to come to the Crime Branch for questioning. His appearance on Saturday came after he skipped the summons for Friday, following which the police sent another notice asking for his presence.

Following the interrogation, Misra was formally arrested.

After the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on 3 October, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Misra and 15 others under various sections, including murder and rioting. The UP Police SIT, on Thursday, 7 October, had arrested two men in this case.

Arrested for Non-Cooperation

Talking about the arrest, DIG in-charge of the probe Upendra Agrawal said Misra did not cooperate during interrogation.

“For non-cooperation and evasive reply, on these grounds we are taking him into custody and arresting him,” Agrawal said.

Sources told The Quint that Ashish's lawyer, Awadhesh Kumar Singh, produced video evidence and an affidavit from witnesses, who place him at a wrestling event when the fleet of three cars went on a rampage and mowed down farmers in Tikunia on 3 October.

Singh said they will move the court against the police custody on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

