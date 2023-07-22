Lakewood gearing up for second road show series fireworks event

Lakewood of Strathmore and GlobalFest are gearing up to put on the second show of their Lakewood series, which is scheduled to take place at the beginning of August.

The show is lined up with the Strathmore Stampede, specifically Aug. 6, with another explosive show pairing with the Running with the Bulls event.

“This month of July, we are getting ready for our big fireworks show with our partners at GlobalFest, and Strathmore Stampede for our fireworks show in August,” said Scott Silva, director of sales and marketing with Lakewood of Strathmore.

Silva added there has been ongoing plans with the Strathmore Agricultural Society over the past several years leading up to the agreement facilitating the Lakewood Road show, and now the whole process is coming to a head.

A total of five shows have so far been scheduled for the series – the first of which being the fireworks which paired with the Cowboy Town Concert.

“The first event was a bit of a teaser. We really wanted to get everyone a little excited, so it was not a big show, more of just a quick, little finale show after Brett Kissel’s concert,” said Silva. “This next show is probably going to be one of the larger shows we are going to do this year with the Agricultural Society. This one is going to be pretty spectacular.”

Silva teased the display put on for the Cowboy Town Concert was only a catalyst for what is to come, and Strathmore Stampede goers can look forward to a pyro-musical show, which entails the colourful explosions to be timed with a set of music.

The idea being that the show to be featured at the Strathmore Stampede will offer a similar style to what is observed at the GlobalFest fireworks festival in Calgary.

“That is kind of an unofficial GlobalFest trademark. Anybody can do a pyro-musical, but it comes down to that experience and understanding of not only your timing and your cues, but how to impact that the most with the audience,” said Silva. “The biggest lesson that you always need to keep in mind is that you are always learning, no matter how long you have done this. Even though we are working with (industry) veterans … even they have learned something new every time.”

More information regarding the Lakewood of Strathmore Road Show series, as well as the schedule of events is available online.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times