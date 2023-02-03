Lakewood has found a replacement for its retiring police chief. Here’s who it selected

The City of Lakewood has selected its next police chief.

Patrick D. Smith will join the Lakewood Police Department on March 1, City Manager John Caulfied announced Friday.

Current Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro is set to retire Feb. 17.

“I am honored and thrilled to be entrusted with this amazing opportunity,” Smith said in the news release. ”I look forward to getting to know the community and the dedicated women and men of the Lakewood Police Department. Working together we will continue to enhance the culture of proactive community policing and exceptional service provided to our residents and visitors.”

Smith served as the police chief of the Birmingham Police Department from 2018 to 2022. According to a city news release, Smith increased engagement with the community, improved staff accountability, modernized the department by adding a Real Time Crime Center that integrated technology for the department and established personnel development programs.

Smith started his 32-year law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was promoted to captain at the Hollenbeck Division and Metropolitan Division. Smith also served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps.