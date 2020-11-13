RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for November 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced November 2020 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.) More

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.036 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.035 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.055 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.031 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.040 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.040 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.035 RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.035 RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.035 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.025 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.025 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.040 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.031 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.020 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.080 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.055 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.060 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.075 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.058 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.060 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.020 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.015 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.020 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.010 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.008 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.020 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.075 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.058 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.080 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.053 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.041

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on November 20, 2020 will receive distributions payable on November 30, 2020.

The RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF (RQH) is scheduled to mature effective the close of business today, and the final net asset value of RQH will be distributed to remaining unitholders on a pro rata basis.

The RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF (RLD), RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF (RLE), RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (RIG in CAD and RIG.U in USD), RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (RGRE in CAD and RGRE.U in USD), and RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (RMBO) (each a "Terminating ETF") are scheduled to terminate effective on or about November 27, 2020. Upon termination, the final net asset value of each Terminating ETF will be announced and distributed to remaining unitholders of each respective Terminating ETF on a pro rata basis.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $520 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Story continues