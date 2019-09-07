Lake's scoring debut helps Mercer romp past Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) -- Rob Lake made the first catch of his collegiate career a good one as he hauled in a 98-yard touchdown toss from Robert Riddle and Mercer went on to pummel Presbyterian College 45-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Lake's initial catch of his career was also the longest offensive play in Mercer history. Lake broke behind the defense and Riddle hit him in stride on Mercer's 40 to give the Bears a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Riddle figured in all four scores in the first half as he threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns and ran one in from the 17. Riddle finished with 325 yards passing and 35 yards rushing and rested after three quarters. Tucker Cannon hauled in seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lake finished with 107 yards for Mercer (2-0).

Brandon Thompson led the Blue Hose (0-1), throwing for 150 yards and running for 76 more.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 1941.

Mercer, which started the season with a 49-27 win over Western Carolina, hosts Austin Peay in its home opener next Saturday. Presbyterian hosts Jacksonville next week.