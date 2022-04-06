Lakers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-47) play against the Phoenix Suns (16-16) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 12, Phoenix Suns 6 (Q1 07:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two fouls on Booker four minutes in. He’s staying in for now – 10:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker picks up his 2nd foul 4 minutes into the game – 10:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monk 3. #Suns down 12-4. – 10:46 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Nuggets are fighting harder for the Lakers right now than the Lakers have ever fought for themselves. – 10:46 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL open up with a 9-2 lead in Phoenix, with Davis scoring twice inside, Bradley hitting a 3 and Howard 2 FT’s.
Phoenix is 1 for 5 from the field.
Davis is noticable bothered by his foot, once again, but playing through it thus far. – 10:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns start 1-for-5, missing some pretty open looks again. Lakers are 3-for-3 to take an early 9-4 lead – 10:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns missing great looks in the first few minutes. Good start for the Lakers. – 10:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 6-2 as Davis has four. – 10:44 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis has been limping through the start of the game, but still playing through everything – 10:44 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
▶️ pic.twitter.com/NnITcSuJwh10:42 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book dish to DA for the first. pic.twitter.com/Plhl3wvl4C10:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers eliminated with loss AND #Spurs win
#Pelicans locked into play-in game with win OR Lakers loss
#Spurs locked into play-in game with win AND Lakers loss
Lakers lose tiebreaker to Spurs and Pelicans
SA 75 Nuggets 65 3rd
NO 24 Kings 18 1st
LAL vs. #Suns starting lineups – 10:36 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Vibin’ in The Valley. pic.twitter.com/nnLaobnYwp10:35 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The stat that keeps on giving – Bulls about to drop to a combined 0-18 against Miami, Milwaukee, Philly, Memphis, Golden State and Phoenix. Because I’m rainbows and sunshine, yes, I will again put Boston in there so it’s now 1-19. – 10:17 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Funny thing about ESPN continuing – over past 2 days – to open multiple studio shows with discussion of a Lakers team that’s 16 games under .500 is outrage from analysts asked to discuss it. Tim Legler threatened to end friendship with Mike Greenberg if Lakers brought up again. – 10:10 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Spurs up 64-44 at half over Nuggets. If Spurs win this game Lakers would be eliminated from play-in tournament. – 10:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If this holds, the Suns could officially knock the Lakers out of playoff contention with a win tonight pic.twitter.com/73wmGaEEcr10:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LAL crew vs PHX
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/wPg9yZ7VZm10:06 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram
Not official yet but…
LeBron in Miami: 4 years, 4 finals (2 titles)
LeBron in his CLE return: 4 years, 4 finals (1 title)
LeBron in L.A.: 4 years, 2 missed playoffs, 1 first-round loss, 1 title – 10:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Phoenix:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook10:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers running back Sunday’s starting five: pic.twitter.com/39ZIDqUeum10:05 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Next Lakers coach? pic.twitter.com/fsedlITOMK10:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard will start tonight at Phoenix. – 10:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
The five! pic.twitter.com/zBKUHFLpWP10:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Reunited. pic.twitter.com/T2JxCoBrVF9:57 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joel Embiid overtakes LeBron James for the scoring title lead.
No center has won the scoring title since Shaq in 2000.
Scoring titles by centers
1947-1976: 22
1976-2000: 3
Since 2000: 0 – 9:53 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right now
And Denver plays the Grizzlies and Lakers in their final two games. – 9:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pied Piper of Phoenix pic.twitter.com/TeYrKXmcY39:45 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Here comes Book.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/p54alWvbEn9:45 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/zF2F4rpUIi9:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
40/10 games in a season since merger:
12 — Moses Malone (1982)
12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)
12 — Joel Embiid (this season)
The first two names won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/QkrV9kXuBN9:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For those of you scoring at home re: the NBA scoring champion chase…LeBron James is out injured tonight and Joel Embiid dropped 45 tonight. – 9:22 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis will play for Lakers tonight at Phoenix – 9:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Obviously this is the toughest one.” #Lakers coach Frank Vogel on final four games of the season as he believes tonight’s matchup at #Suns being the toughest one. – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis IN tonight vs. #Suns. #LakeShow9:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis will play against the Suns, per Frank Vogel. – 9:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis will play tonight, Frank Vogel said. – 9:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will play tonight. – 9:01 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis WILL play tonight, says Frank Vogel. – 9:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – 9:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is playing tonight in Phoenix. – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (ankle) out for #Lakers‘ ‘must-win’ game at #Suns with play-in hopes on line azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral9:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
📍🌵 pic.twitter.com/qjfOzoYDw38:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“This is big for us.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on going for 63rd win at home tonight. pic.twitter.com/46QBfy5f0W8:56 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
For those that haven’t already heard, LeBron James (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns.
We’ll hear from Frank Vogel shortly on who else maybe ruled out. – 8:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Not our problem.”
Monty Williams said the Suns aren’t thinking about the Lakers’ desperation and are more focused on themselves. They’re trying to get back to their standard of play, regardless of who they’re facing – 8:51 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Monty Williams, if the Lakers’ flagging postseason hopes factor into how the Suns approach tonight’s game: “Not our problem. The last thing I want to worry about is the Lakers’ issues.” – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is out on the court warming up with Mike Penberthy. Still waiting for official word on his status tonight but encouraging sign. – 8:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With his last basket, Joel Embiid has supplanted LeBron James as the scoring leader. Embiid needed 35 points to pass him. He has 36 thus far. – 8:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
63 history tonight? Got a long line waiting to see. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6jWpy9ofTA8:33 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No L👀K Melo 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball x @Cody_martin15
#AllFly | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/gbFvDwbsdV8:20 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the Lakers still make the play-in tournament?
@champagnennuts tells @1TomByrne and @adaniels33 that it starts tonight #LakeShow
Hear the game live on NBA Radio at 10:30pm ET – https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/scJAc3YMwD8:15 PM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
The Arm and the Fall by Gary Tanguay | Audiobook | Audible.com IT IS FINALLY HERE! My audio book! I had a blast narrating it – you will have a blast listening to it. audible.com/pd/B09X8F8HC68:08 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jae’Sean making plays! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sUidIBc2Q78:02 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Hoops in AZ 🏜
⏰: 7:30 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th…8:00 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jae’Sean Tate’s energy keeping Houston in this one early — along with KPJ’s aggressiveness — but Brooklyn is making things difficult for their half court execution. Struggling to find a rhythm. – 7:58 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers guard Norm Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix.
Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially. – 7:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
Only Chris Paul and Baron Davis have averaged more as a point guard in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/kLx4jz91We7:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Coming on with my guy @TheSportsLodge talking Lakers … – 6:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s Arizona Gives Day! 🧡💜
Join @efirstbank & the Phoenix Suns by picking a non-profit of your choice and donate to something that matters: https://t.co/RRskfSpkVB pic.twitter.com/fIiJ6Tctzm6:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green says Devin Booker is his #NBA MVP. Is he yours? (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral6:11 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Measuring the weight of statistics, losses and legacy in LeBron James’ All-NBA case.
sports.yahoo.com/measuring-the-…6:10 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/npNfoghfPX6:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:
Jokić – 59.3
Ayton – 55.9
CP3 – 55.2
Durant – 54.2
Aldridge – 53.9
Seth – 51.9
Mikal – 51.5
Cam Thomas – 51.4
Jonas – 51.4
Clarkson – 50.8
Jrue – 50.4 – 5:58 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
T. Craig with the one-handed throw down!
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Week pic.twitter.com/wiwQDmoMNv5:49 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined SiriusXM NBA Radio to address the comments he made about @kingjames. “I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him,” @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said. es.pn/3j924845:43 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
As chatter floats around that Frank Vogel will be gone after this season, here are three early candidates the #Lakers may pursue to replace him.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-news-3-…5:30 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
LeBron James can win the scoring title without actually qualifying for the scoring title.
Wait, what?
From @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n…5:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Another layer to #Suns regular season finale. pic.twitter.com/FkO5gJKrDH4:48 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Prepare for the moment.
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/2AYAyvWXtc4:44 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9…4:33 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Suns are favored by 13 over the Lakers tonight. Seems small. – 4:32 PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f