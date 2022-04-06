Lakers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-47) play against the Phoenix Suns (16-16) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 12, Phoenix Suns 6 (Q1 07:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two fouls on Booker four minutes in. He’s staying in for now – 10:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker picks up his 2nd foul 4 minutes into the game – 10:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monk 3. #Suns down 12-4. – 10:46 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Nuggets are fighting harder for the Lakers right now than the Lakers have ever fought for themselves. – 10:46 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL open up with a 9-2 lead in Phoenix, with Davis scoring twice inside, Bradley hitting a 3 and Howard 2 FT’s.

Phoenix is 1 for 5 from the field.

Davis is noticable bothered by his foot, once again, but playing through it thus far. – 10:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns start 1-for-5, missing some pretty open looks again. Lakers are 3-for-3 to take an early 9-4 lead – 10:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns missing great looks in the first few minutes. Good start for the Lakers. – 10:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 6-2 as Davis has four. – 10:44 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Anthony Davis has been limping through the start of the game, but still playing through everything – 10:44 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book dish to DA for the first. pic.twitter.com/Plhl3wvl4C – 10:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Lakers eliminated with loss AND #Spurs win

#Pelicans locked into play-in game with win OR Lakers loss

#Spurs locked into play-in game with win AND Lakers loss

Lakers lose tiebreaker to Spurs and Pelicans

SA 75 Nuggets 65 3rd

NO 24 Kings 18 1st

LAL vs. #Suns starting lineups – 10:36 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Vibin' in The Valley.

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The stat that keeps on giving – Bulls about to drop to a combined 0-18 against Miami, Milwaukee, Philly, Memphis, Golden State and Phoenix. Because I’m rainbows and sunshine, yes, I will again put Boston in there so it’s now 1-19. – 10:17 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Funny thing about ESPN continuing – over past 2 days – to open multiple studio shows with discussion of a Lakers team that’s 16 games under .500 is outrage from analysts asked to discuss it. Tim Legler threatened to end friendship with Mike Greenberg if Lakers brought up again. – 10:10 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Spurs up 64-44 at half over Nuggets. If Spurs win this game Lakers would be eliminated from play-in tournament. – 10:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If this holds, the Suns could officially knock the Lakers out of playoff contention with a win tonight pic.twitter.com/73wmGaEEcr – 10:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

LAL crew vs PHX

LAL crew vs PHX

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal

Zach Kram @zachkram

Not official yet but…

LeBron in Miami: 4 years, 4 finals (2 titles)

LeBron in his CLE return: 4 years, 4 finals (1 title)

LeBron in L.A.: 4 years, 2 missed playoffs, 1 first-round loss, 1 title – 10:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters in Phoenix:

Dwight Howard

Anthony Davis

Malik Monk

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 10:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers running back Sunday’s starting five: pic.twitter.com/39ZIDqUeum – 10:05 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard will start tonight at Phoenix. – 10:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The five!

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Joel Embiid overtakes LeBron James for the scoring title lead.

No center has won the scoring title since Shaq in 2000.

Scoring titles by centers

1947-1976: 22

1976-2000: 3

Since 2000: 0 – 9:53 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right now

And Denver plays the Grizzlies and Lakers in their final two games. – 9:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Here comes Book.

@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/p54alWvbEn – 9:45 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight's @BannerHealth Health Update:

StatMuse @statmuse

40/10 games in a season since merger:

12 — Moses Malone (1982)

12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)

12 — Joel Embiid (this season)

The first two names won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/QkrV9kXuBN – 9:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

For those of you scoring at home re: the NBA scoring champion chase…LeBron James is out injured tonight and Joel Embiid dropped 45 tonight. – 9:22 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Anthony Davis will play for Lakers tonight at Phoenix – 9:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Obviously this is the toughest one.” #Lakers coach Frank Vogel on final four games of the season as he believes tonight’s matchup at #Suns being the toughest one. – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Anthony Davis IN tonight vs. #Suns. #LakeShow – 9:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Anthony Davis will play against the Suns, per Frank Vogel. – 9:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis will play tonight, Frank Vogel said. – 9:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis will play tonight. – 9:01 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis WILL play tonight, says Frank Vogel. – 9:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – 9:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis is playing tonight in Phoenix. – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

LeBron James (ankle) out for #Lakers‘ ‘must-win’ game at #Suns with play-in hopes on line azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"This is big for us." #Suns coach Monty Williams on going for 63rd win at home tonight.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

For those that haven’t already heard, LeBron James (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns.

We’ll hear from Frank Vogel shortly on who else maybe ruled out. – 8:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Not our problem.”

Monty Williams said the Suns aren’t thinking about the Lakers’ desperation and are more focused on themselves. They’re trying to get back to their standard of play, regardless of who they’re facing – 8:51 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Monty Williams, if the Lakers’ flagging postseason hopes factor into how the Suns approach tonight’s game: “Not our problem. The last thing I want to worry about is the Lakers’ issues.” – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis is out on the court warming up with Mike Penberthy. Still waiting for official word on his status tonight but encouraging sign. – 8:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

With his last basket, Joel Embiid has supplanted LeBron James as the scoring leader. Embiid needed 35 points to pass him. He has 36 thus far. – 8:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

63 history tonight? Got a long line waiting to see. #Suns

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Can the Lakers still make the play-in tournament?

@champagnennuts tells @1TomByrne and @adaniels33 that it starts tonight #LakeShow

Hear the game live on NBA Radio at 10:30pm ET – https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/scJAc3YMwD – 8:15 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Hoops in AZ 🏜

⏰: 7:30 PT

📺: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV

📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @SociosUSA

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Jae’Sean Tate’s energy keeping Houston in this one early — along with KPJ’s aggressiveness — but Brooklyn is making things difficult for their half court execution. Struggling to find a rhythm. – 7:58 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers guard Norm Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix.

Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially. – 7:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).

Only Chris Paul and Baron Davis have averaged more as a point guard in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/kLx4jz91We – 7:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Coming on with my guy @TheSportsLodge talking Lakers … – 6:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Draymond Green says Devin Booker is his #NBA MVP. Is he yours? (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:11 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical: Measuring the weight of statistics, losses and legacy in LeBron James’ All-NBA case.

sports.yahoo.com/measuring-the-… – 6:10 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/npNfoghfPX – 6:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:

Jokić – 59.3

Ayton – 55.9

CP3 – 55.2

Durant – 54.2

Aldridge – 53.9

Seth – 51.9

Mikal – 51.5

Cam Thomas – 51.4

Jonas – 51.4

Clarkson – 50.8

Jrue – 50.4 – 5:58 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

T. Craig with the one-handed throw down!

@efirstbank Money Drive of the Week pic.twitter.com/wiwQDmoMNv – 5:49 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined SiriusXM NBA Radio to address the comments he made about @kingjames. “I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him,” @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said. es.pn/3j92484 – 5:43 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

As chatter floats around that Frank Vogel will be gone after this season, here are three early candidates the #Lakers may pursue to replace him.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lakers-news-3-… – 5:30 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

LeBron James can win the scoring title without actually qualifying for the scoring title.

Wait, what?

From @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 5:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Another layer to #Suns regular season finale. pic.twitter.com/FkO5gJKrDH – 4:48 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Prepare for the moment.

📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/2AYAyvWXtc – 4:44 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.

We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 4:33 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Suns are favored by 13 over the Lakers tonight. Seems small. – 4:32 PM