Lakers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Lakers play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $7,496,921 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $13,295,497 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FDSNSE-CHA/WSOC 9
Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
