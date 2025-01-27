Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Lakers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Los Angeles Lakers play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $7,496,921 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $13,295,497 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FDSNSE-CHA/WSOC 9

Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Lakers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest