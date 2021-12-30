Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Time for the Show 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NaPvbb0S5X – 8:08 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Pretty much a full house for Lakers vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/jeiIiiFmbv – 8:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My actual favorite Jerami Grant team, Laker dreams aside, is Memphis.

They have the draft picks to outbid almost anyone, and even if I’m not sure how you handle the starting five, I love the idea of a Ja-Bane-Brooks-Grant-Jaren closing five with Adams there for certain matchups. – 7:57 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Starters tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies:

Morant, Bane, Anderson, Jackson Jr., and Adams – 7:57 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

oh it feels good to be back at the crib. pic.twitter.com/djYpBCecSb – 7:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That was a short-lived lineup.”

#Suns lead assistant Kevin Young on Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne and Chris Paul on floor with JaVale McGee in Monday loss to Memphis.

It also speaks to the value of Jae Crowder (health/safety), Cam Johnson and Ish Wainright (back). – 7:53 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Isaiah Thomas has officially signed his 10-day Dallas deal with his ninth NBA team.

Drafted by the Kings, Thomas also played for the Suns, Celtics, Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pels and Lakers again before joining the Mavs tonight in Sacramento.

More: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ pic.twitter.com/ay0aIrG5Wr – 7:51 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies starting 5️⃣ vs. the Los Angeles Lakers:

Ja Morant 🥷

Desmond Bane 🎯

Kyle Anderson 🦥

Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄

Steven Adams 🥝

#GrizNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Upn1ycvx2E – 7:51 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Gotta wish my guy @TMILLER87 a very happy birthday.

He’s security guy for both the Tigers and Grizzlies inside FedExForum and one of the biggest Memphis fans you’ll ever meet! – 7:43 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Starting for your Los Angeles Lakers…

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/QxkWd2ub5b – 7:37 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five out 🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers

🥷 @Ja Morant

🐸 @Desmond Bane

🐻 @Kyle Anderson

🐶 @Jaren Jackson Jr.

🐈 @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/BjHAnkxwV6 – 7:37 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron James’ run as the Lakers’ starting center lasts only one game. Dwight Howard returns to the starting lineup tonight in Memphis.

Tomorrow LeBron celebrates his 37th birthday. Full coverage: https://t.co/XW9GRTwmLC pic.twitter.com/iiWzbtLR2k – 7:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Starting lineups:

#Grizzlies

Morant

Bane

Anderson

Jackson

Adams

#Lakers

Westbrook

Monk

Bradley

James

Howard

Lakers going with more size today against the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson starting in place of John Konchar (health and safety protocols). – 7:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dwight Howard us back in the starting lineup, replacing Stanley Johnson. LeBron at center is probably still going to happen, but not in the starting group. pic.twitter.com/kPjbaGl3Ee – 7:31 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Dwight Howard back starting at center for Lakers tonight at Memphis. – 7:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers are going back with Dwight Howard at center in the starting lineup tonight in Memphis, along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk – 7:31 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Dwight Howard starting at center for the Lakers tonight. – 7:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard. – 7:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

24.5 ppg for @Desmond Bane in his last 4 games ✅

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Kind of remarkable that if you sign on to the Memphis basketball pregame show a little early, you have to listen to Ben Shapiro. Is that really the sort of programming the U of M wants to be linked to? I admire everyone connected with the Memphis radio broadcast. But yeeesh. – 7:00 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

I’ve got the Grizzlies (-5.5) over the Lakers tonight. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/II5j3gGEUe – 6:59 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

What’s JJJ stat line for tonight?

Drop it in the replies⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EVyUsbAr2h – 6:52 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

David Fizdale on Memphis:

“I love this place, I love the people. The community is special. I was here a short time and I can’t tell you how many people I call friends or family. We did so much work in the community and I’m really proud of that.” – 6:49 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“You’re talking about one of the best players in this league. Period. Period, like I don’t know the way to put it. Guy is a superstar…”

-Lakers Acting Head Coach, David Fizdale on Ja Morant – 6:47 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

David Fizdale on being back Memphis:

“Love. I love this place. This is a special, special place. Talking to Memphians, I know y’all get what I’m saying, and you have to live here to get it. You just do.” – 6:44 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

David Fizdale on Ja Morant:

“You are talking about one of the best players in this league. Period. PERIOD. The guy – I don’t know another way to put it – is a superstar. I don’t see anyone that has had a true answer for the guy.” – 6:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

David Fizdale on Ja Morant:

“You’re talking about one of the best players in this league, period. Period. He’s a superstar.I haven’t seen anyone have a true answer for the guy.” – 6:42 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

David Fizdale believes that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is a “true superstar” and knows it will be tough to stop him tonight. – 6:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Asked about the small lineup vs. Houston and how that applies to a big Memphis team, David Fizdale said that the Lakers still need to be themselves, but we’ll likely see one or both bigs (Howard/Jordan) tonight. – 6:33 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.

Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

David Fizdale says one or more of the Lakers’ two traditional centers will play tonight against Memphis, which has a larger lineup. – 6:32 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

David Fizdale: “You’ll see one if not both of our big guys” tonight against the Grizzlies. – 6:32 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins also noted that it’s tough for a guy like John Konchar to go into health and safety protocols given circumstances. – 6:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins on the updated COVID guidelines league wide, along with how the scouts/front office is handling keeping the roster a float amongst the guys in Health and Safety Protocols for the Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/JPIkdvgV5G – 6:24 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins on the Lakers having LeBron James at the 5, and how Memphis will handle that matchup on both ends: pic.twitter.com/kNuOTgg4tv – 6:21 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

On the Dejounte Murray front: The only way he’d be available to play against the Grizzlies Friday is if he returns two negatives within a 24-hour period prior to the game. Otherwise he’ll still be in protocols (assuming Sunday is Day Zero). – 4:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers at Grizzlies, Three Things to Know:

on.nba.com/3qBUjuj

1) Who’s in, who’s out vs. Grizz, winners of 7 of 10

2) Lakers have used 19 starting lineups (focus on Johnson/Monk)

3) Mr. Everything, LeBron starts at C – 3:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

NBA confirms Heat @ Spurs postponed.

League says Heat didn’t have 8 players available for tonight

Spurs don’t return home now until 01/12 vs Houston.

They’ll be on a 7 game road trip starting Friday @ Memphis. – 3:27 PM

