Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Time for the Show 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NaPvbb0S5X – 8:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Pretty much a full house for Lakers vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/jeiIiiFmbv – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My actual favorite Jerami Grant team, Laker dreams aside, is Memphis.
They have the draft picks to outbid almost anyone, and even if I’m not sure how you handle the starting five, I love the idea of a Ja-Bane-Brooks-Grant-Jaren closing five with Adams there for certain matchups. – 7:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies:
Morant, Bane, Anderson, Jackson Jr., and Adams – 7:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh it feels good to be back at the crib. pic.twitter.com/djYpBCecSb – 7:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies starting 5️⃣ vs. the Los Angeles Lakers:
Ja Morant 🥷
Desmond Bane 🎯
Kyle Anderson 🦥
Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄
Steven Adams 🥝
#GrizNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Upn1ycvx2E – 7:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Gotta wish my guy @TMILLER87 a very happy birthday.
He’s security guy for both the Tigers and Grizzlies inside FedExForum and one of the biggest Memphis fans you’ll ever meet! – 7:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starting for your Los Angeles Lakers…
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/QxkWd2ub5b – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers
🥷 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Kyle Anderson
🐶 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐈 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/BjHAnkxwV6 – 7:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James’ run as the Lakers’ starting center lasts only one game. Dwight Howard returns to the starting lineup tonight in Memphis.
Tomorrow LeBron celebrates his 37th birthday. Full coverage: https://t.co/XW9GRTwmLC pic.twitter.com/iiWzbtLR2k – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Starting lineups:
#Grizzlies
Morant
Bane
Anderson
Jackson
Adams
#Lakers
Westbrook
Monk
Bradley
James
Howard
Lakers going with more size today against the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson starting in place of John Konchar (health and safety protocols). – 7:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dwight Howard us back in the starting lineup, replacing Stanley Johnson. LeBron at center is probably still going to happen, but not in the starting group. pic.twitter.com/kPjbaGl3Ee – 7:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dwight Howard back starting at center for Lakers tonight at Memphis. – 7:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are going back with Dwight Howard at center in the starting lineup tonight in Memphis, along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk – 7:31 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Dwight Howard starting at center for the Lakers tonight. – 7:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard. – 7:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
24.5 ppg for @Desmond Bane in his last 4 games ✅
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mNoFkdSiOB – 7:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s JJJ stat line for tonight?
Drop it in the replies⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EVyUsbAr2h – 6:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Fizdale on Memphis:
“I love this place, I love the people. The community is special. I was here a short time and I can’t tell you how many people I call friends or family. We did so much work in the community and I’m really proud of that.” – 6:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“You’re talking about one of the best players in this league. Period. Period, like I don’t know the way to put it. Guy is a superstar…”
-Lakers Acting Head Coach, David Fizdale on Ja Morant – 6:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
David Fizdale on being back Memphis:
“Love. I love this place. This is a special, special place. Talking to Memphians, I know y’all get what I’m saying, and you have to live here to get it. You just do.” – 6:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
David Fizdale on Ja Morant:
“You are talking about one of the best players in this league. Period. PERIOD. The guy – I don’t know another way to put it – is a superstar. I don’t see anyone that has had a true answer for the guy.” – 6:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Fizdale on Ja Morant:
“You’re talking about one of the best players in this league, period. Period. He’s a superstar.I haven’t seen anyone have a true answer for the guy.” – 6:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale believes that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is a “true superstar” and knows it will be tough to stop him tonight. – 6:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
steppers.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/anFq7nygtE – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about the small lineup vs. Houston and how that applies to a big Memphis team, David Fizdale said that the Lakers still need to be themselves, but we’ll likely see one or both bigs (Howard/Jordan) tonight. – 6:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
David Fizdale says one or more of the Lakers’ two traditional centers will play tonight against Memphis, which has a larger lineup. – 6:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale: “You’ll see one if not both of our big guys” tonight against the Grizzlies. – 6:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins also noted that it’s tough for a guy like John Konchar to go into health and safety protocols given circumstances. – 6:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins on the updated COVID guidelines league wide, along with how the scouts/front office is handling keeping the roster a float amongst the guys in Health and Safety Protocols for the Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/JPIkdvgV5G – 6:24 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Bron and Brodie, Back to Back pic.twitter.com/eETGngSD0X – 6:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on the Lakers having LeBron James at the 5, and how Memphis will handle that matchup on both ends: pic.twitter.com/kNuOTgg4tv – 6:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Smash the RT button to vote @Desmond Bane to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lYAiYzlxIL – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers at Grizzlies, Three Things to Know:
on.nba.com/3qBUjuj
1) Who’s in, who’s out vs. Grizz, winners of 7 of 10
2) Lakers have used 19 starting lineups (focus on Johnson/Monk)
3) Mr. Everything, LeBron starts at C – 3:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
