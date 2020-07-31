Lakers vs. Clippers live score, updates, highlights from the NBA's 2020 restart

The NBA returns Thursday night with a two-game slate capped by Lakers vs. Clippers, a marquee matchup between arguably the best teams in the Western Conference.

Rather than a Staples Center duel, though, the battle for LA supremacy is taking place near Orlando, where the NBA is holding the rest of its season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there will be some notable absences — the Clippers are without Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell — stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are expected to suit up.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Lakers vs. Clippers, the second game from the NBA's restart bubble Thursday. Follow below for complete results.

Lakers vs. Clippers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Lakers 35 19 22 — 76 Clippers 23 29 25 — 77

Lakers vs. Clippers live updates, highlights from NBA restart

11:42 p.m.: Kuzma is 4 of 7 from deep.

Kuz staying ready beyond the arc



( : @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/ZCdMTP2Rkd



— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2020

11:38 p.m.: James hits a 3 and the Lakers pull ahead 88-80.

End of third quarter: Clippers 77, Lakers 76

11:24 p.m.: AD is going crazy right now. At 32 points for the game.

11:07 p.m.: The Clippers open up an eight-point lead as Leonard finds Zubac open under the bucket for an easy score.

11:04 p.m.: PG13 has been on point to start the third quarter.

10:54 p.m.: The second half is underway.

Halftime: Lakers 54, Clippers 52

10:36 p.m.: Leonard checks out with one minute left in the half. He's done well to avoid a third foul here in the second quarter. George, though, now has three fouls.

10:29 p.m.: Patrick Patterson has been Doc Rivers' go-to stretch big in the second quarter. He hits a 3 to pull the Clippers within four of the Lakers at 50-46.

10:12 p.m.: Still got it.

LeBron to the rim! pic.twitter.com/2cF2KzzCyF — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 31, 2020

10:07 p.m.: J.R. Smith has checked in for his Lakers debut.

End of first quarter: Lakers 35, Clippers 23

10:02 p.m.: Leonard had to sit for a long stretch in the first quarter because of foul trouble, which has turned the momentum in the Lakers' favor.

9:50 p.m.: Joakim Noah is giving the Clippers some good minutes right now against Anthony Davis.

.@JoakimNoah with the strip on AD & the assist on the other end #ClipperNation | @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/5eKRdmLKei — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 31, 2020

9:37 p.m.: Leonard already has two personal fouls just five minutes into the game.

9:30 p.m.: Neither team is shooting well entering the first TV timeout. It's 5-3, Lakers.

9:24 p.m.: The Lakers win the opening tip and we're off.

9:17 p.m.: Like the earlier game, every player on both teams has decided to kneel for the national anthem.

9:14 p.m.: Jazz-Pelicans just ended, so Lakers-Clippers should begin shortly.

What time does the Lakers vs. Clippers game start?

Tipoff time: 9:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: fuboTV

Thursday night's matchup between the Lakers and Clippers is scheduled for 9 p.m., but tipoff will come closer to 9:08 p.m. because of the time needed for player introductions. TNT is broadcasting the contest on TV, and there are several online streaming options, including fuboTV.