Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Lakers play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $63,307,240 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $43,862,775 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Home Radio: 1100 AM / FM 100.7 / S: Cavs App

Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW

