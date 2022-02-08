Lakers trade talks: Rob Pelinka keeping LeBron James, Anthony Davis in the loop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has remained in regular communication with James and Davis to discuss potential trades as the deadline approaches, sources told ESPN, keeping up the standard operating procedure he’s had since Los Angeles acquired the two stars.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Hardisty @clutchfans
My expectations for the deadline:
I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.
I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.
Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.
John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
Excited to have @Bobby Marks join the show to discuss NBA Trade Deadline and what we can expect from the Lakers perspective…
Plus, should Russell Westbrook come off the bench? Will AD win the matchup vs Giannis tomorrow?
@ESPNLosAngeles9:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Despite the Lakers’ issues, Frank Vogel remains hopeful for a simple reason. Vogel: “When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance.” My dispatch on the positive & negative implications that has moving forward https://t.co/Mh3OZYWWEg pic.twitter.com/8Nk2kkjl7U9:42 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s return, Anthony Davis’ mindset and how much better Westbrook could be defensively if he really wants to be. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak…9:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: With the Lakers scuffling along with a 26-28 record and the trade deadline fast approaching, LeBron James backed Russell Westbrook and said, “There’s not one guy you can blame over another guy,” for where things stand at this stage of the season es.pn/3Li0Rb98:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James (left knee soreness) & Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Since playing 40 min in OT win vs NY on Sat, LeBron said he has received “around the clock treatment,” but insisted he doesn’t have a setback – 6:29 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: CLE/IND LeVert Trade: 11 in 120 Eastern Conference 2.6.21 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/1pqMxokM4I
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/x1KzwEuMd36:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron on Russ: “We all in the foxhole together. There is not one guy who is doing it by themself. There’s not one guy you can blame over another guy. There’s not one guy who gets the praise over another guy. When we lose, we all lose. When we win, we all win.” pic.twitter.com/iL9LoOMRVD5:26 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Full player pool available for Team LeBron, Team Durant ahead of Feb. 10 draft
https://t.co/qpiolj23pt pic.twitter.com/r6M6xp3WFs5:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel on what leaves him optimistic about Lakers’ season: “When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance.” – 5:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
On Q from @Bill Oram, LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” pic.twitter.com/tOssL745IM5:14 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron felt like the Brooklyn game he played with Davis and Westbrook was “a small dosage of what we could possibly see” with the Lakers. Two days later, he woke up and his left knee “was a wreck, a total wreck.” He called it “very frustrating” and for the end of the road trip. pic.twitter.com/dQzNY5NBwj5:05 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: CLE/IND LeVert Trade: 11 in 120 Eastern Conference 2.6.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…5:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on managing LeBron James’ workload pic.twitter.com/FguHRJTodd4:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if he thinks the Lakers need to make a deal before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/STUOlYqne64:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Malik Monk: “Every single day he’s gotten better and better. … He’s played exceptional basketball.” – 4:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on the NBA trade deadline: “If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.” – 4:17 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says he hasn’t been part of a season like this where injuries have taken such a toll along with COVID protocols on top of that. – 4:14 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with an update on his health, and his “around-the-clock” treatment pic.twitter.com/5a5g9GelRZ4:13 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: CLE/IND LeVert Trade: 11 in 120 Eastern Conference 2.6.21 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/1pqMxokM4I
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/1UsFDFX1Ho4:00 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers star Anthony Davis was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/g4E2SwIao73:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: LeBron James could leave Lakers to play with son Bronny James nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rum…3:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: CLE/IND LeVert Trade: 11 in 120 Eastern Conference 2.6.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…3:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: CLE/IND LeVert Trade: 11 in 120 Eastern Conference 2.6.21 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/1pqMxoCmWg
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/l3WdGHHs1F2:00 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: CLE/IND LeVert Trade: 11 in 120 Eastern Conference 2.6.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…1:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Hey Folks, could LeBron James sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the future? Let your mind explore the possibility. thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/07/leb…12:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s return in the Lakers’ win over the Knicks, Anthony Davis’ recent dominance, and whether Russ could actually change defensively if he wanted to. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak…12:03 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.65
3. Joel Embiid: 15.51
4. LeBron James: 14.56
5. Stephen Curry: 13.94
6. Trae Young: 13.87
7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.42
8. Ja Morant: 13.14 pic.twitter.com/iLEcjG5tVM10:30 AM

Jimmy Butler @JimmyButler
On 2.13 you’re going to see some big names trying to sell you crypto. When you do, sound the #CryptoCelebAlert🚨 for one of 2222 NFTs from @Binance #Binance #ad Learn more at https://t.co/sQ8homGUkg pic.twitter.com/STkAmgH8Ur7:08 AM

More on this storyline

The brief breakdown is a veritable synopsis of why West lands at No. 14 on The Athletic’s list of the top 75 players. Yet nearly a half-century after he retired, there’s an unfortunate and unwelcome addendum to his story that he’d like to share: He wishes he could do it all over again — in a different jersey. “One disappointing thing (about my career) is that my relationship with the Lakers is horrible,” West, a Clippers consultant since June 2017, told The Athletic. “I still don’t know why. And at the end of the day, when I look back, I say, ‘Well, maybe I should have played somewhere else instead of with the Lakers, where someone would have at least appreciated how much you give, how much you cared.’” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022

But those memories of his Lakers past just aren’t the same anymore because of his Lakers present, one where the dynamic between the two old friends, so to speak, has devolved so publicly and painfully in recent years. His frustration, unmistakable even in this loud and crowded room, surfaces in full force approximately 10 minutes into this conversation that lasted nearly 40 minutes. “They’re in complete denial,” he said of the Lakers. “It’s insulting to me that I’m not …” He stops briefly. “I’m not seeking any apologies from no one — no one — ever,” he said. “I just said to myself, ‘How petty can this be?’” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022

For West, though, the final straw came when the Lakers repealed the lifetime season tickets he said the late Dr. Buss had promised him so many years ago. Without any warning or explanation, his wife, Karen, received a text message from the Lakers last season informing her that the family’s seats for their games would no longer be granted. “It was a cold phone text to my wife,” West recalled. “No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win in OT against Bulls for fourth straight victory as VanVleet is celebrated

    TORONTO — Upon hearing the news, his Toronto Raptors teammates swarmed him pre-game in a mob of unbridled joy. His former teammate DeMar DeRozan, made a point to find him during warm-ups to offer his own congratulations. And even superstar rapper Drake, and his son Adonis, took the time to wish him well. Fred VanVleet was an all-star. He was named a reserve to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, becoming the eighth different player in Raptors franchise history to be selected to the midseason showcase, a

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Canada sixth in Olympic figure skating team event after three of four short programs

    BEIJING — With Keegan Messing half a world away, the clock on his Olympic dream ticking down, Roman Sadovsky learned Thursday night he'd be stepping in to skate for Canada in the team event in Beijing. Sadovsky, a 22-year-old from Toronto, had a shaky skate in the short program where's there no room for error. And the rebuilding Canadian figure skating team — the reigning gold medallists in the team event — sit sixth at the Beijing Olympics and in danger of being eliminated. "I was told to just

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Tibetans in India demonstrate against Beijing Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of Tibetan exiles marched near the Chinese Embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday and held a protest rally while denouncing the Beijing Winter Olympics and demanding freedom for their region. The protesters waved Tibetan flags and held placards bearing messages like “No Rights, No Games” and “Say No To Genocide Games.” They demanded that China leave Tibet and implored the international community to stand up against Beijing. “The Olympic Games symbolize the