Lakers trade rumors: Los Angeles’ talks to clear cap space 'have gone nowhere’

The Lakers continue to look to clear salary space.

Los Angeles has reportedly been shopping the contracts of reserves Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga to other teams. Those talks, however, have gone “nowhere” as the team has “limited ability to sweeten a deal with draft picks,” according to a report from Sports Illustrated, which cites unidentified league sources.

Those three players, who combined to average 10.2 points per game last season in limited playing time, are set to earn around $5 million in 2019-20.

The Lakers completed one of the biggest trades in NBA history earlier this month when they acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

Los Angeles will pursue a third star this summer to pair with Davis and LeBron James and it has been linked to Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and D'Angelo Russell. But, if the team makes no more moves, it’s only expected to have around $23 million available this offseason and will not be able to offer a max contract.

“There will be a lot of changes,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss told the Los Angeles Times earlier this week. “Lakers fans, be patient. We’re going to get there. We’re not going to stop until we’re all proud.”

The Lakers reportedly have interest in Bobby Portis, Marcus Morris, Al Horford, Brook Lopez and DeAndre Jordan, as well. They also are the “most likely” destination for Carmelo Anthony.



