Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope only two ‘untouchable pieces' last season

It seemed as if LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the only two Lakers who were “untouchable” in trade negotiations last season, according to Josh Hart.

Los Angeles reportedly made multiple offers to the Pelicans for star forward Anthony Davis — who asked New Orleans to move him — before the deadline but ultimately no deal was reached. Hart discussed the impact the trade rumors had in the Lakers’ locker room during a recently released episode of “Inside the Green Room” with Danny Green.

“It was just so bad because it was so public. I think that was the biggest thing,” Hart said. “Everything that was going on leaked out. Obviously, I don’t know. It could have been true, it could have not been true. You don't know."

James left the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Lakers last offseason. Caldwell-Pope, meanwhile, essentially had a no trade clause after he inked a one-year, $12 million contract with Los Angeles in July 2018.

James, Caldwell-Pope and Davis are all represented by the same agency — Klutch Sports.

“You’re going through it and … you really had no idea,” Hart said. “Really, it seemed like nobody was untouchable, honestly, besides LeBron and KCP. (Those were) the only untouchable pieces. Fortunately for me, my name wasn’t really thrown in there until the last day when basically everyone on the roster was allegedly getting traded. It was just a weird situation because you had no idea.”

Los Angeles opened 2018-19 with a 20-14 record before James strained his groin on Dec. 25. He missed the next 17 games and the team never recovered.

The Lakers also dealt with injuries to key role players — including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma — throughout the season. They ended up with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs for a sixth straight season.

Los Angeles holds the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hart averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 33.6% from 3-point range during his second season with Los Angeles.



