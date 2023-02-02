Lakers ticket prices are skyrocketing as LeBron James nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Fans really, really want to see LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark.

Ticket prices are skyrocketing for Los Angeles Lakers games next week. The two games are now almost certainly out of reach for the average fan.

As of Thursday, James is just 89 points shy of Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record — meaning he’ll likely do so next week, barring any injury or rest. The Lakers have two home games next week, first against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and then against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Ticket prices for those two games are now ridiculous.

All data from Vivid Seats (h/t CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger )

Lakers vs. Thunder | Feb. 7

Lowest price: $326

Average price: $1,152

Increase from season opener: 390%

Lakers vs. Bucks | Feb. 9

Lowest price: $357

Average price: $1,302

Increase from season opener: 175%

If James doesn’t get there by Thursday’s game, his next shot would be on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The average price for that game is over $850 — which is less than what it was to start the year — though it’s sure to go up if the record is in play.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his playing career , and he’s held the record since 1984. James wasn’t even born when Abdul-Jabbar first broke the record. James, now in his 20th season in the league, has averaged 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season with the Lakers. He had his first triple-double of the season on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks , too, which made him the first player in league history to do so in his 20th season. James also passed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.