Lakers talking to Russell Westbrook on how to improve play next season, not bracing him for a trade
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles LakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Russell WestbrookLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Says a third source close to the situation: Communications between Westbrook and the Lakers this offseason have taken the same tone as Ham’s public commentary. Which is to convey, insists the source, that the messaging has focused on ways to make Russell Westbrook’s second season as a Laker much better than the first rather than bracing him for a potential trade exit.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1545814489794498560
https://twitter.com/kylegoon/status/1545634767252492289
https://twitter.com/jovanbuha/status/1545600350446489600
https://twitter.com/EricPincus/status/1545303423985152000
https://twitter.com/MarcJSpears/status/1545051711315685378
https://twitter.com/MarcJSpears/status/1545026035518828549