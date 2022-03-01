Lakers signing DJ Augustin, waiving DeAndre Jordan

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin

DJ Augustin to the Lakers has major Prestige Zone implications. – 7:19 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. – 7:16 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

DeAndre Jordan trying to get the fans involved!! – 11:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The Lakers’ latest turnover: DeAndre Jordan threw a cross-court pass that hit a fan sitting along the baseline. – 11:47 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

DeAndre Jordan is checking in for the Lakers. – 11:32 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 6:14 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Rudy Gobert last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 17 REB

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 6-6 FG

Gobert has 27 career games in which he’s recorded a double-double without missing a shot from the field.

The only player in NBA history with more such games is DeAndre Jordan (36). pic.twitter.com/0CPGMRILRA – 10:41 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It will be interesting to see if Lue has to go to small lineups at some point in this second half. Zubac is in foul trouble, and obviously Lakers aren’t playing DeAndre Jordan when Howard sits.

Lue burns a timeout after an uneven start to second half. Clippers still up 61-54. – 11:36 PM

More on this storyline