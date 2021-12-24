Lakers sign guard Darren Collison, forward Stanley Johnson

Darren Collison brings the ball into the frontcourt while playing for Indiana in 2019, his last season in the NBA before signing with the Lakers on Friday. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The Lakers have signed Darren Collison to a 10-day contract, getting the point guard to return to the NBA after he retired in 2019, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Since the Lakers have been hit hard by COVID-19 with four guards in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Collison will sign a hardship exemption.

Collison, 34, who starred at Etiwanda High and UCLA, worked out at the Lakers’ practice facility last week and will be available for the Lakers when they meet the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers also signed forward Stanley Johnson, a former Santa Ana Mater Dei High star, to a 10-day hardship exemption, the person said.

Collison, who has career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 85.3% from the free-throw line and 39.4% from three-point range, abruptly retired before the 2019 free-agency period after 10 seasons in the NBA, citing family and religious reasons.

He was drafted 21st overall in 2009 by the New Orleans Hornets. He later played for the Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers again.





Lakers guards Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore, as well as forward Trevor Ariza, are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Lakers have lost four straight games and are 16-17, sixth in the Western Conference.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.