Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers needed a double-digit comeback and LeBron James dagger to win their play-in game, but Ben McLemore's most harrowing moment of the night didn't come until the drive home.

The Lakers guard was involved in a single-car accident in the hours following the team's win on Wednesday, according to TMZ. He reportedly escaped unscathed, but his car most certainly did not.

You can see pictures of the aftermath in TMZ's story, but McLemore's truck, a Ford Raptor, basically ended up impaled by a gate arm on a road partition.

Police reportedly responded to a 911 call early Thursday morning in Playa Vista, finding McLemore and his truck. McLemore reportedly passed a field sobriety test and told officers that he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

McLemore reportedly wasn't arrested or cited for the accident.

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 26: Ben McLemore #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers releases the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center on April 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Ben McLemore was unhurt in a scary-looking car crash. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

McLemore joined the Lakers in early April after being waived by the Houston Rockets, and has supplied decent shooting off the bench. In 21 games (one start), McLemore averaged 8.0 points per game with 36.8 percent shooting from deep. He did not appear in the play-in game, though

This is the second curious off-court story to come out for the Lakers since the play-in game, as it was reported Friday night that LeBron James violated COVID-19 safety protocols to attend a promotional event for a tequila brand he had invested in. The NBA said the issue was addressed, but James was allowed to play.

