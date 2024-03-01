Lakers send the Wizards to their 13th straight loss with a 134-131 overtime victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 40 points and scored the Lakers' final basket in overtime, and Los Angeles extended the Washington Wizards' losing streak to 13 games with a 134-131 victory Thursday night.

LeBron James scored 31 points and hit a key 3-pointer in OT for the Lakers, who never managed to pull away from a struggling opponent during their ninth victory in 12 games. James is now nine points shy of becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000.

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 34 points and Marvin Bagley III added a season-high 23 for the Wizards, who are three losses shy of matching the longest skid in franchise history despite this encouraging effort against the Lakers. Washington missed five straight shots and made two turnovers down the stretch in overtime, going scoreless in the final 3:50.

Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with eight seconds left in overtime. Corey Kispert also had 20 points for Washington.

The Wizards led for most of the first three quarters, and they rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth. Washington led 126-124 with 43 seconds left in regulation after Poole drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night, but Austin Reaves tied it for LA with a fadeaway jumper.

Poole missed a 31-footer at the regulation buzzer.

Despite a perpetually balky ankle that forced him to miss two games around the All-Star break, James returned to the court against Washington just one night after his 19-point fourth quarter in the Lakers’ spectacular comeback victory over the Clippers.

The 39-year-old James is all but certain to hit his 40,000-point milestone Saturday on national television against defending champion Denver.

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points for the Lakers.

Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly missed his second straight game with a bruised right pelvis, but Avdija returned from a three-game absence with a bruised left heel.

Cam Reddish missed the second half for the Lakers after playing four minutes in the first half. He only returned Wednesday from a five-week absence due to an ankle injury.

