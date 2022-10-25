Lakers' Russell Westbrook doubtful for Denver game

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook disrupts the dribble of Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during a game Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Russell Westbrook is doubtful to play for the Lakers on Wednesday in Denver as the team tries to snap a three-game losing streak to start the season.

Westbrook has been in the middle of nearly every major Lakers storyline since the end of last season, beginning with trade discussions this offseason and an eventful start to this season. The Lakers brought Westbrook off the bench in their final preseason game, but he injured a hamstring after five minutes. And then, following the season opener, Westbrook said he “absolutely” thought coming off the bench contributed to his injury.

He's struggled badly shooting in the last two games, making only four of 26 shots and missing a late jumper against Portland that allowed Damian Lillard to make the game-winner.

Westbrook has been the subject of plenty of criticism and rumor without letup.

“People are forgetting who Russ is. … We saw it last year as well," teammate Anthony Davis said. "I can’t imagine how tough it is for him. It’s something you guys have to ask him. But just as a team, as an organization, we’re just trying to be there for him and just keep supporting him and make sure that he doesn’t get caught up in it. 'Cause that’s when things can go bad for him.

"We want to make sure that he’s continuously in a great space. He was all smiles today, which is a good thing. We want to make sure that no matter he knows we’re on his side and we have his back.”

Coach Darvin Ham said he had not considered making a change to the starting lineup.

“Not today,” he said.

Through three games, the starters have scored 75 points per 100 possessions. That is 15 points per 100 possessions worse than any other lineup that’s played at least three games together this season.

The group is, however, the top-rated defense among five-man lineups that have played 30 or more minutes.

“I just think our commitment to defense — that’s the biggest thing,” Ham said. “That’s the way you lay a new foundation. The success that’s been had here, especially in recent years, they’ve been good defensively. And I feel good about where we are and how we’re trending in that department.

"Shots are eventually going to fall. Offense will indeed catch up to our defense. But we can’t stop competing, we can’t stop defending.”

