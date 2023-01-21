Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11.

The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of the way.

Schroeder, who scored 19 points, stole the ball from Desmond Bane near halfcourt and made a layup while being fouled by Bane to tie it at 120. Schoeder then made a free throw for the lead.

After a timeout, Memphis' Brandon Clarke was fouled with 1.9 seconds remaining. He made the first, but missed the second. Bane got the offensive rebound, but lost control of it to give the Lakers possession with 0.4 seconds left.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 29 points and LeBron James added 23.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points. Clarke and Tyus Jones added 20 apiece, and Steven Adams had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Morant missed his first five shots and was 2 of 10 with six points in the first half before he had a heated courtside conversation with Shannon Sharpe — the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality — before halftime.

Morant had 14 points in the third quarter and the Grizzlies had a 13-point lead late in the period.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Adams had seven rebounds in the first quarter, the fifth time this season he has had seven or more in the first.

Lakers: Blocked five shots in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Lakers: At Portland on Sunday night.

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

