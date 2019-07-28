Lakers president of player personnel Ryan West leaving team, report says

The Lakers are making a change in their front office.

Los Angeles is parting ways with director of player personnel Ryan West, according to report from The Athletic.

West spent 10 years with the Lakers and is credited for drafting D'Angelo Russell in 2015 and is the son of Clippers executive board member Jerry West.

Los Angeles has had some major turnover as of late. It sent Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three future first-round draft picks to the Pelicans in exchange for star forward Anthony Davis in June. President of basketball operations Magic Johnson also resigned toward the end of 2018-19 and the team fired Luke Walton following the season.

The Lakers successfully secured an elite talent to partner with LeBron James but struck out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers. The Clippers also traded a large sum of assets to acquire Paul George from the Thunder, making them a championship contender.

It's shaping up to be an interesting season in the Staples Center in 2019-20, and the Lakers are hoping to return to the playoff hunt for the first time in six years. They'll try to do that with a new head coach in Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka calling the shots.