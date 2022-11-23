Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected after knocking over Suns big man Deandre Ayton

“Beat L.A! Beat L.A.!”

The rivalry is real in Phoenix for the Suns and another chapter was written in Tuesday night’s 115-105 win that reached its apex when Patrick Beverley shoved Deandre Ayton late in the fourth quarter.

With Phoenix leading 106-96 with 3:55 left in the game, Devin Booker was called for a foul on Austin Reaves that was later upgraded to a Flagrant One. Booker hit Reaves in the face on the block attempt.

Reaves was on the ground with Booker and Ayton both standing over him. Then, Beverley ran over and pushed Ayton, who fell down backward out of bounds. He got up and looked to go after Beverley.

Patrick Beverley shoves Deandre Ayton after the play 😳 pic.twitter.com/OTlip0NFEC — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2022

The two didn't get at each other, but Anthony Davis shoved Ayton, who dunked and stared at him on the previous play. Beverley was ejected after officials reviewed the play.

Deandre Ayton falls over Austin Reaves after being pushed by Patrick Beverley.

"Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back, man. Push them in the chest, that's all I got to say," Booker said of Beverley in an interview on the court after the game.

"Pat need to stop pushing people in the back man. Push them in the chest." 👀



Devin Booker speaks on the late game altercation with @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/TMYftYYkX0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 23, 2022

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected for shoving over Suns' Deandre Ayton