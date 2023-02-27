Lakers overcome 27-point deficit, beat the Mavs in the biggest NBA comeback this season I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday February 27, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Anthony Davis led the way as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 27-point deficit in Dallas to beat the Mavericks in the biggest comeback in the NBA this season

  • The Milwaukee Bucks won a 14th consecutive game behind a great performance by Jrue Holiday as a banged up Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench

  • It was a good day to be a Hawk as Atlanta beat Brooklyn on a Trae Young buzzer beater while Iowa’s Caitlin Clark did the same to lift her squad over No.2 Indiana

  • In boxing, Jake Paul suffered his first defeat as Tommy Fury got the win by split decision

  • Third baseman Manny Machado won the weekend, reportedly agreeing to an 11-year contract extension with the San Diego Padres worth $350M

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

