Lakers not rushing head coaching search while waiting for Doc Rivers or Quin Snyder

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin and Jackson are the four known candidates to have interviewed with the Lakers to date. Sources maintain that the Lakers’ search is moving deliberately at least in part because L.A. wants to see if Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers or Utah’s Quin Snyder makes it to the open market this offseason.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said Thybulle, Korkmaz, Milton’s roles will continue to change game to game.
He said every coach would love to have a solid eight-man rotation, but you need to coach what you have. Thought Milton was good last night after not playing in Game 2 until garbage time. – 1:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said a big focus going forward for them will be limiting Tyler Herro’s open looks. Said they keep losing him in zone, but that they did a better job of trapping him in the second half and need to continue doing that to limit his effectiveness. – 1:01 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers quipped that Danny Green is never going too fast “because he can’t.” – 10:01 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Danny Green’s veteran, and “calming” influence on this @Philadelphia 76ers team:
“There’s nothing he’s not seen or faced…
We joke – he’s never going too fast because he can’t.” 😂 – 10:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Danny Green: ‘There’s nothing he hasn’t seen.’ – 9:59 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid starting the 4th quarter:
“He talked me into it.”
😂 – 9:56 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s second-half impact: pic.twitter.com/Q8qi1ksUM59:54 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s impact on Game 3 win: pic.twitter.com/gdo8yYjQqJ9:53 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Unsuccessful challenge from Doc Rivers – 9:33 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers is challenging the play. – 9:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Doc Rivers is frustrated after the #Sixers allowed Tyler Herro a 3-pointer he drilled after Georges Niang hit one first for the #Sixers. – 9:02 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Doc Rivers keeping James Harden in the game despite four personal fouls 4 minutes into the second half. #Sixers lead by 8 (51-43). – 8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Heat are inching their way back into it. Philly opened a 51-37 lead, but Jimmy Butler with a 3-point play and Max Strus drills a triple to cut it to 51-43. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers and Danny Green received boos during their pregame intro #Sixers7:15 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers star Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers said he could be limited in minutes, because of minimal conditioning in the past week. – 6:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout: https://t.co/Q6QsOE9SWj #76ers pic.twitter.com/uxy8NrjdE25:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s game will be determined after his pregame workout. – 5:20 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Still unsure if Joel Embiid will play. He’ll warm up and then “we’ll see.” If he’s active, wouldn’t play normal minutes load because he hasn’t been able to run much due to concussion. – 5:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: If Joel Embiid plays, he hasn’t been able to run due to the concussion so he probably can’t play his typical 38 minutes. – 5:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “we still don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid. Says he’ll go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 5:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doc Rivers says 76ers don’t know yet whether Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight. Embiid will warm up and then a determination will be made. Embiid was still listed as doubtful on the latest injury report. – 5:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid
Listed as doubtful
“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Doc Rivers said Embiid will warm up tonight – 5:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers doesn’t know yet about Joel Embiid. He’s still doubtful, but he’ll warm up and see where he’s at. #Sixers5:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doc Rivers says he still doesn’t know if Joel Embiid will play. “He’s gonna warm up and see, and we’ll go from there.” – 5:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3: ‘We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.’ – 5:18 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers maintains that Joel Embiid is doubtful. Says they will warm up and go from there. – 5:18 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says the #Sixers “don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid’s status – 5:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM

More on this storyline

Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers, but Jackson’s chances of finally getting another NBA coaching shot after an eight-year wait are much stronger with Sacramento. -via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com / May 7, 2022

As for who will coach LeBron next season after Frank Vogel was just fired … Magic told us it certainly won’t be him, and probably not Phil Jackson either. But, the Hall of Famer did say Jackson will help in the hunt for the next head man … something he appears to believe will be good for the org.’s future. -via TMZ.com / May 7, 2022

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson in their search to replace Frank Vogel as head coach. Assistants Darvin Ham (Milwaukee) and Adrian Griffin (Toronto) have also spoken with the Lakers about the job. -via Los Angeles Times / May 7, 2022

