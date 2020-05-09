Lakers' Jared Dudley claims NBA playoffs could go as late as October

The NBA is prepared to have its 2019-20 postseason go into October if necessary, according to Lakers forward Jared Dudley.

The 13-year NBA veteran was responding on Twitter to a comment made by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on a radio show Friday, where she said: "I don't think there is a drop dead-date. I think the folks I've talked to have said, 'We can go as long as we need.' I mean, they can be playing until Labor Day."

Dudley, one of the Lakers' players association representatives, responded to the tweet by saying that NBA commissioner Adam Silver would be fine if the season finished even later:

I heard even Oct from Adam Silver today... https://t.co/51gBWTTW7I — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 9, 2020

The remark comes a day after some teams were allowed to open their facilities to players for individual workouts, as long as the team's region had enough testing materials to screen asymptomatic players.

While there is no plan in place to return to the court, the developments of recent days point to the NBA placing a large emphasis on finishing the 2019-20 season, even if it delays the start of next season until December or even January.

The league has been on an indefinite hiatus since March 11, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first major American athlete to test positive for COVID-19.

Dudley's Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.