Lakers, Isaiah Thomas to part ways

Shams Charania: The Lakers and Isaiah Thomas won’t do a second 10-day contract, making him a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Multiple teams are expected to express interest in Thomas, who averaged 9.3 points in four games for Lakers.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Kyle Goon: Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 17, 2021

Adam Himmelsbach: Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 15, 2021

Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. pic.twitter.com/jK4gI8loIx -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 14, 2021