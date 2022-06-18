Lakers hire Chris Jent to be associate head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lakers are making smart coaching hires. Chris Jent is really good. That will be a better shooting roster because of him – 6:07 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years. – 5:59 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both are candidates to be assistant coaches on Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Jent is an assistant with Atlanta and was an assistant with Cleveland when LeBron James was there. Wallace and Ham were teammates on Detroit’s 2004 NBA title team. – 8:20 PM

