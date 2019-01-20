Lakers G Lonzo Ball has to be carried off floor after suffering sprained left ankle

Lonzo Ball had to be carried off the floor in the second quarter of the Lakers' matchup with the Rockets on Friday.

Lonzo Ball had to be carried off the floor in the third quarter of the Lakers' matchup with the Rockets on Friday.

Ball got run over and eventually was helped to the locker room by Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson.

The Lakers announced he has a sprained left ankle and will not return to the game. He is being taken to the hospital to get X-rays because the one at the arena wasn't working.

Ball tallied a season-high seven assists in the first quarter Saturday. He had 11 at the time he went out.

He is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds on the season.

