Lakers G Lonzo Ball has to be carried off floor after suffering sprained left ankle

Lonzo Ball had to be carried off the floor in the third quarter of the Lakers' matchup with the Rockets on Friday.

Ball got run over and eventually was helped to the locker room by Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson.

Lonzo Ball had to be carried off the court to the locker room by two teammates after appearing to hurt his left leg. Will update as information becomes available. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 20, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lonzo had to be carried off the court after injuring his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/t4ULQo0Sle — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2019

The Lakers announced he has a sprained left ankle and will not return to the game. He is being taken to the hospital to get X-rays because the one at the arena wasn't working.

Lonzo Ball won’t return due to a sprained left ankle. He’s heading to a local hospital for X-Rays, since the machine at the arena is not working. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 20, 2019

Ball tallied a season-high seven assists in the first quarter Saturday. He had 11 at the time he went out.

MORE: Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Luke Walton explain mistake that sent Thunder game to overtime | NBA wrap: Lakers survive Lonzo Ball's gaffe to beat Thunder in OT

He is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds on the season.