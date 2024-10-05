Lakers fall in preseason opener to the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, shoots in front of Lakers rookie guard Bronny James during the first half Friday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Last April nearly 30 minutes into a conversation with defending NCAA champion coach Dan Hurley, then podcaster/broadcaster JJ Redick asked Hurley about a specific offensive action the Huskies run.

By putting a nonshooting big man in the corner and throwing a cross-court skip pass to him, the opposing center is forced out of the paint to guard opposing center, creating passing, cutting and driving lanes.

“Where … did you steal that play from?” Redick asked Hurley on his podcast.

Friday, in his first game as the Lakers’ new head coach, Redick opened the game by stealing the set from Hurley. And while the play created an open three for Rui Hachimura, it didn’t lead to points.

Whether it was a piece of inspiration or a nice nod to offseason planning where Redick became the Lakers head coach only after Hurley turned them down, is unknown. What is clear, though, is that through the first week of Lakers basketball, Redick has worked hard to strip himself of results, instead encouraging his team, and himself, to pour themselves into the process.

Luckily for the Lakers, the results don’t count right now.

Read more: D'Angelo Russell isn't taking shots when talking about JJ Redick's 'high IQ'

Despite some good moments from a couple of young players, the Lakers’ preseason opener and Redick’s tenure got off to a rough start, Minnesota dominating in a 124-107 Timberwolves win Friday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis getting the game off and Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle sitting for Minnesota, there were plenty of opportunities for role players to stand out.

For the Lakers, that meant rookie Dalton Knecht and third-year guard Max Christie showing that they could be a part of Redick’s rotation.

Knecht made seven of 13 shots and finished with 16 points, tied with Austin Reaves for team high. Christie scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Rookie Bronny James, playing for the first time in his NBA career, scored his only points on a driving left-handed layup late in the fourth quarter with the Lakers down 20. The crowd erupted. He also had three blocked shots.

James isn’t expected to be in the Lakers’ daily plans this season, but who and how Redick will use off his bench is still being calculated.

“I'll just be honest, we're preaching organization and we're preaching structure,” Redick said pregame. “We're obviously giving guys freedom within that structure, but I got to be able to trust you that you know what the hell is going on on both sides of the floor.”

Read more: Lakers newsletter: Max Christie heads list of young Lakers to watch in the preseason

Early, it looked like no one did.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half with Minnesota’s starters only playing one shift in the first quarter.

But led by Christie and Knecht, the Lakers worked their way back into the game early in the fourth before Minnesota pulled away.

The Lakers, who have vowed to shoot more threes under Redick, shot 10 for 32 from deep.

The Lakers play again Sunday, this time hosting Phoenix at Acrisure Arena.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter on all things Lakers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.