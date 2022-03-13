Lakers face tough challenge against first-place Suns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Los Angeles Lakers and the host Phoenix Suns each will be without a key member of their lineup when they play Sunday night in what could be a first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

The Suns have dominated the first two games this season, getting 23 points and 14 assists from Chris Paul in a 115-105 win in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, then 19 points and 11 rebounds from Deandre Ayton in a 108-90 triumph on Dec. 21, also in L.A.

Anthony Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Lakers in the first meeting. Davis didn't play in the December game, when Russell Westbrook put up 22 points and 10 rebounds in defeat.

Neither Paul nor Davis will be available Sunday, but each team is hoping to have its standout back when the Lakers return to Phoenix on April 5.

Paul is less likely to be back by then. He broke his right thumb on Feb. 16, and his recovery period was estimated at a minimum of 6-8 weeks. Six weeks would have him ready on or around April 1 -- four days before the Lakers come to town. Eight weeks would make him a question mark for the Suns' playoff opener in mid-April.

The Suns have assured themselves a spot in the postseason and likely will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are ninth in the West, which would mean having to win two games in the play-in event in order to claim the final Western playoff spot and a first-round matchup against the Suns.

The clubs met in the first round last year as the Nos. 2 (Suns) and 7 (Lakers) seeds. Phoenix overcame a home loss in Game 2 to win the best-of-seven series in six games en route to the NBA Finals.

The Suns are still comfortably ahead in the West, but they are just 5-4 without Paul, with three of the losses having come at home. The most recent occurred Friday, when the Toronto Raptors came to town and left with a 117-112 victory.

The Suns turned the ball over 16 times, and the Raptors turned the miscues into 25 points. Three of the most three critical mistakes came down the stretch.

Devin Booker, who had a team-high-tying three of the turnovers, accepted responsibility afterward.

"I had a few turnovers that were costly," he said. "(They allowed) them to get out in transition and get some easy ones."

The Lakers rallied behind LeBron James' 50 points to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 122-109 at home on Friday. It was their second victory in eight games since Davis sprained his right foot; coincidentally, the injury came on the same night Paul got hurt.

However, Davis' recovery time is expected to be shorter -- he could be as little as a week away from rejoining the club.

For now, the Lakers are milking James for everything he's got.

"He's really good at basketball, that LeBron James," Lakers coach Frank Vogel joked after Friday's game. "Just an incredible, unbelievable, epic performance."

James, who scored 56 points in a win over Golden State last Saturday, has averaged 43.0 points in his last three games.

James averaged 29.5 points in the two earlier meetings with the Suns, but had a total of just nine rebounds and seven assists.

--Field Level Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sore knee sidelines Bulls' LaVine, Caruso back against Cavs

    CHICAGO (AP) Chicago star Zach LaVine missed the Bulls' game Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of lingering soreness in his left knee while guard Alex Caruso returned from a broken right wrist, giving the defense a big boost. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season. The Bulls knew they'd have to manage the situation the rest of the way and that LaVine might miss some games.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors could be a nightmare opponent in the playoffs

    If fully healthy, the Toronto Raptors could be a tough out in the wide open Eastern Conference.

  • Scottie Barnes raising Raptors' ceiling with change in mentality

    The Raptors need Barnes to become an even more aggressive scorer and shift his mindset away from being a giver, at least for the time being.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.