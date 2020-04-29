Where to buy reusable Lakers face coverings

While it remains unclear when the NBA might resume the current season, Los Angeles Lakers fans can now support the team while staying safe at the same time. Quickly selling out, licensed adult coverings start at $15 and ship to households across the country no later than Friday, May 8.

Made from 100% cotton, the coverings also feature elastic closures and an additional premium heavy weight middle insert layer for added protection.

While the masks allow for breathability, keep in mind that it’s not a medical device. In fact, Fanatics recommend that healthcare specialists not use this product in a healthcare/clinical setting. A cloth face mask will not protect you from contracting COVID-19, although the CDC advises that coverings help prevent diseases from spreading if you’re in a public space.

“CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Proceeds from the masks are going to a great initiative. Per the NBA, profits made from the product will be donated to Feeding America. In addition, Fanatics promises to donate one face covering for every face covering purchased. Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief non-profit in the country, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year via a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

Check out the options below and purchase your very own Lakers face covering before they sell out.

*Note: The Lakers face coverings produced by FOCO will ship no later than Tuesday, June 9th.