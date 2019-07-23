Should Lakers be concerned about LeBron James' workload?

The Lakers took a big swing and missed on signing Kawhi Leonard when he chose to join the Clippers, yet still walked away from the offseason with a much-improved roster. All-Star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be surrounded by new role players like Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Jared Dudley, plus a few Lakers from last year in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo.

This team is very much a contender for a title in 2020 — if it's able to properly regulate James' workload and help the 34-year-old avoid another significant injury.

NBA OFFSEASON GRADES:

Clippers, Nets, Lakers emerge from chaos as big winners



Scroll to continue with content Ad

After suffering a groin strain during LA's 2018 Christmas Day contest against the Warriors, James missed 17 games before returning at the end of January. Even with James back on the floor, the Lakers failed to earn a playoff berth, ending the first year of "LA-Bron" in disaster.

James is an athletic freak of nature not only because of his rare combination of strength and agility, but also because of his incredible run of health over 16 seasons. The groin strain he suffered last year was the worst injury of his career, and could be easily dismissed considering James' track record.

However, the combination of that injury and the continued accumulation of NBA minutes should force the Lakers to alter their approach with James if they hope to maximize their championship window.

Story continues

In total, James has logged 46,235 regular-season minutes (most of any active player following Dirk Nowitzki's retirement) and 10,049 playoff minutes (most in league history and 4,451 minutes more than Kevin Durant, the next-closest active player). Another standard James season would push him past 60,000 career minutes, a number only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (66,297) and Karl Malone (62,759) have reached.

LeBron James career minutes Total (rank in NBA history) Regular season 46,235 (17th) Playoffs 10,049 (1st) Regular season per game 38.59 (11th) Playoffs per game 42.05 (12th) Regular season and playoffs combined 56,284 (fifth)

And it's not just how long James is on the floor. It's how the Lakers play during those minutes.

Los Angeles was the fourth-fastest team in the NBA last season in terms of pace (103.60) behind the Kings (103.88), Pelicans (103.89) and Hawks (104.56). The Lakers actually picked up the pace with James on the floor (104.12) — a dramatic shift from previous James teams that moved slowly and deliberately, allowing him to control the game.

The speedy strategy was likely introduced based on the roster handed to former Lakers coach Luke Walton. James will always be opportunistic with runouts because he is nearly impossible to stop in transition, but that pace should change with more veterans and better shooters around him.

BEST CONTRACTS OF 2019 FREE AGENCY:

Lakers, Warriors find bargains during busy offseason



It might seem silly on the surface to worry about one of the greatest athletes in sports history suddenly falling apart after averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in what was considered a "down" season. Drop-offs in production or health can arrive sooner than anticipated, though, especially when it comes to the final laps for star players.

Obviously James is not every superstar. Part of his case for G.O.A.T. status is his consistency. A full offseason with no extra playoff miles shouldn't hurt, either.

But the Lakers would be wise to monitor how James is feeling and build in appropriate rest days. Leonard doesn't have to be the only "load management" guy in Los Angeles.