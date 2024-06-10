Lakers coaching rumors: Is Dan Hurley or JJ Redick the favorite to land Lakers job?

It has been over a month since the Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham, and the team is still without a head coach. In this time, multiple other teams have fired and hired new head coaches, but the Lakers can't seem to lock anyone down. Rumors have speculated throughout the entirety of their search and only one name has persisted: JJ Redick.

From the earliest part of the Lakers' search, Redick was considered a frontrunner for Hollywood's open head coaching position. While other names have come and gone like Kenny Atkinson, Ty Lue, and James Borrego, Redick has been the one constant through it all. Still, he has not been given the job.

Some insiders believe it is because Redick has to fulfill his broadcasting obligations with ABC covering the NBA Finals before he can accept the position.

"My focus is on the NBA Finals. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that." @jj_redick addresses the elephant in the room — the rumors of the Lakers' interest in him as their new Head Coach pic.twitter.com/6OwYnG5iHQ — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) June 5, 2024

But if Redick has truly been given the job already, why have names like UConn's Dan Hurley started popping up more than a month into the Lakers' search?

Here are the latest rumors regarding the Lakers' head coaching position.

Dan Hurley will make decision on Monday

Much like Miley Cyrus, Hurley came into the Lakers coaching rumors like a wrecking ball and it appears the two parties are very close to a deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Dan Hurley was "extremely impressed" with the case the Lakers presented to him to be their next head coach.

Wojnarowski also reported that Hurley had been at the forefront of the Lakers' coaching search since the beginning, but that it had accelerated recently. Still, despite the mutual interest, it appears Hurley is not sold on the idea of leaving Connecticut. Wojnarowski says Hurley plans to make a decision regarding his future on Monday.

LeBron James has made his love for Hurley's basketball IQ known as well. On April 19, James commented on an interview between Hurley and (ironically) JJ Redick: "[Hurley]'s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it."

He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 19, 2024

Lakers are offering Hurley a $100 million guaranteed contract

During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show on Infinity Sports Network, FOX Sports reporter John Fanta said "I have it on good authority the Lakers are offering him at least $100 million guaranteed."

That deal would certainly make Hurley one of the highest paid coaches of all-time. As it stands, Steve Kerr is the highest-paid coach annually, at $17.5 million per year. While we do not know the length this alleged contract, anything five years or less would instantly make Hurley the highest-paid coach of all-time. A six-year deal worth $100 million would be worth $16.67 million per year.

So, what is JJ Redick's status now?

Less than a week ago, before the Dan Hurley rumors started rising, media outlets were reporting that the Lakers had "zeroed in" on Redick as their next head coach. That tone shifted almost immediately though as soon as the Hurley rumors were revealed.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that even amid the Dan Hurley rumors that Redick is still a viable option for the Lakers' head coaching position, but if Wojnarowski's report is true, then Redick's candidacy relies solely on Hurley rejecting the Lakers' offer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lakers coaching rumors: Latest on Dan Hurley, JJ Redick race for LA job