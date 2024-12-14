Lakers coach unsure on James return after defeat

LeBron James (left) was on the bench with son Bronny against the Portland Trail Blazers [Getty Images]

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick says he does not know when LeBron James will return after he missed a second consecutive game.

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time NBA champion, missed Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers with a sore foot and Friday's defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons.

Asked if he knew when 39-year-old James would be back with the team, Redick said: "No."

A 97-87 loss at Target Centre in Minnesota was the Lakers' eighth defeat in 11 games, while the Timberwolves claimed a fifth win in six games thanks to 23 points from Anthony Edwards and 21 from Julius Randle.

Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday (02:30 GMT, Monday).

Joel Embiid was replaced because of a facial injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-107 home defeat by the Indiana Pacers.

The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player was playing only his sixth game of the season after missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury and serving a ban for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

He was struck accidentally near his cheekbone as the Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin leapt for a rebound in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid received treatment on the court and did not return.

76ers coach Nick Nurse said after the game that he was being assessed.