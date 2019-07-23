Lakers claim Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas off waivers
The Lakers have been awarded the rights to Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas on a waiver claim.
Kostas Antetokounmpo — the younger brother of the reigning MVP and Bucks superstar — arrives from the Mavericks on a two-way contract.
Initially drafted 60th overall by the 76ers in 2018, 21-year-old Kostas played two games for the Mavericks last season.
Kostas made 40 appearances for the Texas Legends in the G League, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
MORE: Lakers' Anthony Davis has no regrets on trade request: 'I'm a grown man' | Troy Daniels says he was recruited to Lakers by Anthony Davis | Quinn Cook on new-look Lakers: 'It feels like this team has been together for a while’
From Athens to L.A. The journey continues for @Kostas_ante13.
Welcome to the
Kostas made 40 appearances for the Texas Legends in the G League, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
MORE: Lakers' Anthony Davis has no regrets on trade request: 'I'm a grown man' | Troy Daniels says he was recruited to Lakers by Anthony Davis | Quinn Cook on new-look Lakers: 'It feels like this team has been together for a while’
, Kostas! https://t.co/16MRALTCJk— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 22, 2019