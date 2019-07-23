Lakers claim Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas off waivers

The Lakers have been awarded the rights to Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas on a waiver claim.

Kostas Antetokounmpo — the younger brother of the reigning MVP and Bucks superstar — arrives from the Mavericks on a two-way contract.

Initially drafted 60th overall by the 76ers in 2018, 21-year-old Kostas played two games for the Mavericks last season.

Kostas made 40 appearances for the Texas Legends in the G League, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

