Lakers checked in on Myles Turner?

Scott Agness on Myles Turner: I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times. But really, he hasn’t been in consistent trade talks. His name has been mentioned by outside people.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner walks in with a big smile and begins: “Are y’all gonna address the elephant in the room or am I?” – 9:48 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner hypes up the crowd after the Pacers get a stop with under one minutes to go. Pacers are feeling good during a great 4th quarter. They’re up 16. – 9:12 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner sinks a 3 to give the Pacers a 56-54 halftime lead, and end a 12-2 run by the Mavs.

He has so far has backed up his words and been very active. 12pts, 6rebs in 18mins.

Tough shooting night for Chris Duarte. He’s 1 for 9; only make was a FT jumper. – 8:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Mavs close the half strong and eliminate the Pacers 9-point lead. But Myles Turner hits a 3 with just a few second left and the Pacers lead 56-54 at the break. Sabonis, Turner, and LeVert are all in double figures. Porzingis and Doncic combined for 32. – 8:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Mavs lead the Pacers 26-22 after one quarter. Luka Doncic had an easy 10-3-3 first frame. Myles Turner leads the way for the Pacers with 7.

Pacers were 2/11 from deep. – 7:34 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“At some point in time, we’ve got to figure out how to manufacture that real star.”

As Kevin Pritchard evaluates shaking up the Pacers roster, Myles Turner insists it’s his time for a bigger role. More on Pritchard’s plans & Indy’s future @The Athletic https://t.co/NQkTkSlp7x pic.twitter.com/1rktXq2Yyj – 5:45 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and an exploration of the tempered trade market for NBA bigs.

sports.yahoo.com/nba-fact-or-fi… – 2:55 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

I wonder if Myles Turner and Nate Bjorkgren are friends or hate one another 🤷‍♂️ The Raptors will certainly have the inside scoop on who Turner is from Bjorkgren’s brief time in Indy – 1:51 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

About to hop on the phone with Pacers GM Chad Buchanan (played by his understudy @BenStinar) to work out a deal for Myles Turner. Shoot me your best offers. – 11:22 AM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Biggest factor in whether Myles Turner can play w/ Sabonis is his 3-point %. He’s at 40%, so you have a shot-blocker and a 3-point threat in the same player. Who would you trade for, a shorter shooter? A rebounding big who can’t shoot? They can thrive in a well-designed offense. – 10:34 AM

A little update to our Wednesday morning note on the Knicks and Myles Turner: As the Pacers reportedly pivot to a rebuild, there are Knicks decision-makers in favor of pursuing Turner via trade this season. Turner, a 25-year-old center, is under contract through 2022-23 and is making $17.5 million per season. -via SportsNet New York / December 11, 2021

Scott Agness: There’s no obvious choice (between Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner) because there’s no obvious deal out there. There’s no significant or far-along dialogue with any teams pacers have made some calls- I’m told other teams have checked in and seen and evaluated the value that the Pacers want back for those guys and even others on the team because I think it’s open season a little bit. I wouldn’t classify it as a fire sale by any means. -via Spotify / December 11, 2021

Tony East: Myles Turner: “I know my worth. I hold myself to a high regard. And I expressed that out into the open.” He says he has had conversations with coaches, front office, and teammates about his role. Says it was not a shot at anyone at all. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 11, 2021