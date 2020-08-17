Report: Lakers plan to wear 'Black Mamba' jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant in playoffs

Kobe Bryant's memory will be on display in the NBA playoffs, provided they take care of business against the Blazers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers could be sporting an old jersey with a very new meaning in the NBA playoffs.

If the Lakers advance past the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, the team plans to wear its “Black Mamba” jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant in the following rounds, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Sources: If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 17, 2020

Long before the coronavirus pandemic swallowed the NBA season, the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others was the story of the NBA season, so it’s only natural the Lakers would want to carry a tribute to the legend into the playoffs.

The jersey in question is the team’s “Lore Series” look introduced in 2018. Designed by Bryant, the black jersey features a snakeskin pattern with yellow accents and 16 stars representing the team’s 16 championships, per Turner. The jersey quickly became a fan favorite.

Nike recently announced it would re-release the jersey bearing both of Bryant’s numbers, at a time when such a tribute holds a completely different meaning for fans.

Nike will also be releasing a dual 8/24 “Black Mamba” Lakers jersey during “Mamba Week,” celebrating both chapters of Kobe Bryant’s career. pic.twitter.com/G2zq34Pqox — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 13, 2020

The Lakers’ first step in ensuring those jerseys reach the court will come in Game 1 against the Blazers, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.

