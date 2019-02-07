Lakers' Championship Odds Plummet After NBA Trade Deadline Ends

The NBA trade deadline is over and the Lakers' future is not looking so bright, according to Las Vegas.

Despite early rumors that the Lakers were looking for a co-star to play next to LeBron James, the trade market did not work out in the team's favor. Los Angeles was reportedly seeking to trade for the Pelicans' Anthony Davis, who remains in New Orleans after the deadline.

As the Lakers move forward without Davis or another star added to their roster, their chances of winning the 2019 NBA championship went down drastically. According to Westgate, their title odds before the deadline were 16–1 but dropped to 40–1 after it ended.

The Lakers reportedly discussed a trade package with the Pelicans and offered to include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the deal. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported by early Thursday afternoon that talks between the Pelicans and Lakers had become "dormant."