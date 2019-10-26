Lakers' Anthony Davis on playing center: 'I don't mind doing it'

The Lakers got back on track following their season-opening loss to the Clippers with a 95-86 win over the Jazz on Friday.

A vital component in the team's victory last night was the halftime adjustments it made. Particularly moving Anthony Davis from power forward to center.

"If it makes sense, then obviously I don't mind doing it. And it made sense tonight," Davis said (via ESPN).

Coach Frank Vogel said he and Davis discussed the potential move at halftime and that Davis was "all for it."

AD relentless with the swat on one end and the Eurostep on the other



Davis, 26, finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks on the night.

"Having AD at the 5 definitely allows us to create more driving lanes for those guards," LeBron James said.

The position change for Davis is noteworthy because he's played power forward for most of his career, including his six All-Star seasons in New Orleans. But in the first half of Friday's game, the Lakers' choice to start Javale McGee at center opposite Utah's Rudy Gobert proved to be unwise.

"Rudy is a problem for any offense going against their defense," Vogel said. "If you have another center out there where he is rolling to the basket, (Gobert) can kind of play center field and clog things up."

After the adjustment was made and Davis moved to the paint, LA was able to move to a smaller, faster lineup filled with more playmakers.

"We were faster, I think," Lakers' Danny Green said. "We were rotating, we were moving. AD defensively was a monster. We did better with the pick-and-roll coverages and talking communicating and switching. Weakside was there rotating, and we got some steals and got out running and got some easy baskets for us on the offensive end."

The Lakers (1-1) host the Hornets (1-1) on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.