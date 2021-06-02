Lakers' Anthony Davis out for Game 5 against Suns
Anthony Davis will not play for the Lakers in their critical Game 5 meeting with the Suns on Tuesday night because of his strained left groin muscle.
The team will start Markieff Morris in Davis’ place.
Davis left Game 4 at halftime with the injury and was ruled out early in the third quarter. He was also battling a left knee injury that he suffered in Game 3. Davis is averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in the first-round series with the Suns.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who missed Game 4 because of a bruised knee, returned to the court and starting lineup for Game 5.
Game 6 will be Thursday night in Los Angeles.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.