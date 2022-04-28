Laker Ice Tall Cans Now In More Convenient Pack!

KITCHENER, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

Highlights:

Quality and value that can't be beat!

New convenient 6 x 473ml pack for Laker Ice.

Now available at The Beer Store and select grocers.

Laker Ice 6x473mL Pack (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

As a beer known for its great value in Ontario, Laker Ice 6 x 473ml packs are officially available at The Beer Store and select Ontario grocery stores. Gone are the days of juggling six tall cans with this convenient new pack size. At only $11.95 per 6-pack, it's the best beer deal around, and at a time when consumers need a break on their wallets.

"The new Laker Ice 6-pack combines quality, convenience and value in a way that our fans have always enjoyed," Jim Manz, Vice President, Sales and Key Accounts said. "We're thrilled to make it even easier to pick up across the province."

"We take great pride in making high quality, outstanding beer here at Waterloo Brewing," Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing said. "The high standards that we have for Laker Ice are a large part of why we were recently awarded a Gold Quality certification from Monde Selection, a globally recognized institute for evaluation of consumer products. We always knew our beer was of the highest quality ­– and now it's certified!"

A cold-filtered beer with a fresh, smooth finish, Laker Ice is a drinkable beer with an appealing aroma and a slightly higher ABV. Grab your 6 x 473mlpack now at The Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, select Ontario grocers and The Beer Store province-wide.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

