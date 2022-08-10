Lakemore Partners Appoints Paul Gyra as Chair of Audit Committee

PHOENIX and LONDON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities (“Lakemore”), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity, today announced it has appointed Paul Gyra as the independent Chair of the Lakemore Partners Audit Committee. Mr. Gyra is a seasoned business executive with over three decades of experience in investment banking and asset management.

“We are thrilled to have appointed Paul as Chair of our Audit Committee,” said Ahmed Farid, Chairman and President of Lakemore. “Paul's deep understanding of our firm’s culture and years of expertise spearheading cross-border strategies will serve Lakemore well as we further establish and maintain longstanding partnerships with our clients and top-tier CLO collateral managers across the world.”

In addition to his roles at Lakemore, Mr. Gyra also serves as Managing Partner at the Thompson Family Office, where he helps to execute on the development of Smart, Sustainable City outside of Washington, DC, and development of direct investment programs with like-minded Family Office Partners that have a social and environmental impact. Previously, Mr. Gyra served as Managing Partner at Global Investment Bank Limited, where he was responsible for cross-border transactions and business development. Prior to that, Mr. Gyra was the Chief Operating Officer, Head of Strategy and Managing Partner at Safanad Limited, where he was responsible for the principal investment firm’s business operations and strategy across its Dubai, New York and London offices. Mr. Gyra also held CEO positions at ING Alternative Asset Management in New York, and Baring Asset Management – North America.

“I am confident that my familiarity with the firm will serve me well in this new role,” said Mr. Gyra. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with the team and Board to provide Lakemore’s global clientele of institutional investors with best-in-class service.”

Mr. Gyra is a CPA and received his BS Summa Cum Laude from Providence College, and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity. Serving as a partner of choice for global top-tier collateral managers in the CLO market who are aligned to the firm’s portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London and Dubai. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, with the firm currently managing US$1.3 billion in credit assets under management, the majority of which is from institutional clients. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com.

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as investment advisers (RIA). Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

Media contacts:
Doug Allen/Josh Gerth
Dukas Linden Public Relations
lakemore@dlpr.com
+1 (646) 722-6530


