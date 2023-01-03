LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby

LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmerre Trice

LaKeith Stanfield/instagram

A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice.

The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday.

"Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever," wrote Trice in her Twitter announcement.

She shared the same snaps on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, mrs. Stanfield ☺️💍🥳#priceyiceyWIFEY 😝😍."

yea.. i’m having the best birthday 🥰😍 my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! 🥳#lakeithandkasmereforever pic.twitter.com/LQrIn444h4 — kasi (@HelloKasmere) December 31, 2022

Stanfield also shared the news on Instagram, posting the snaps on the same day as his fiancée, writing, "Happy birthday to you baby.🌹💫."

RELATED: LaKeith Stanfield Issues Apology After Clubhouse Chat Room Became Antisemitic: 'I Condemn Hate'

The next day, as the couple posted images of them celebrating New Year's Eve together, artist Tylor Hurd posted a now-deleted Instagram reel of the actor spending time with her daughter and claimed that Stanfield is the baby's father.

According to the video's capture by entertainment website The Neighborhood Talk, Hurd shared the video alongside a caption that read, "Decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield."

Lakeith Stanfield

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The capture of the now-deleted video also shows comments from Stanfield, which included: "Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you."

Story continues

A comment from Hurd read, "Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn't your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y'all do lol okay."

He closed off the various set of comments by writing, "I never once in my life said she wasn't my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you."

RELATED: Lakeith Stanfield and Xosha Roquemore Welcome First Child

Hours later, Hurd reportedly opened up about why she decided to go public with the video in a lengthy statement captured by Page Six that said: "Just to clear a few things up I'm not jealous that's [sic] he's engaged to a woman he's known for 5 months."

She continued: "I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried. what I'm upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he's spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I'm trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her."

A representative for Stanfield did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the news, tweets from Hurd began to resurface.

In one tweet from December, she shared: "This year has been really challenging for me also so very beautiful so i'm beyond grateful for it all to say the least."

On Monday, Stanfield's fiancée retweeted a post by a follower that reads: "Kasmere really just minds her business and bothers no one. I can't remember a single bad thing she's done. People discussing her life choices is a wild thing to watch when you know the person."

Stanfield welcomed his first child with ex Xosha Roquemore in 2017.