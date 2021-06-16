This lakefront lodge with stunning views listed for $27 million in Idaho. Take a look

A beautiful lodge perched along 700 feet of lakefront in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has hit the market for $27 million.

Exterior

The cabin-inspired lodge built in 2012 in Mica Bay spared no expense when it comes to luxury finishes throughout that “make each room feel like a piece of art,” the listing said.

Interior

“Obviously, the most recognizable feature of the home is the dramatic copper roof accents. On sunny summer days, they blaze like a beacon for boaters to drift up and take a gander,” listing agent Greg Rowley of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty told Mansion Global.

View

The 8,731-square-foot estate has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a guest house along with a “massive shop (with) caretaker’s quarters,” according to the listing on Realtor.com. The chef’s kitchen comes complete with a La Cornue range from France, an oversized bar in an entertainment area, glass-lined wine cellar, recreation space and a backyard oasis with a waterfall.

Kitchen

“Lake [Coeur d’Alene] was carved by glaciers, giving most of the shoreline very rugged and steep slopes. Homes that sit so close to the water are rare,” Rowley told Mansion Global. “Homes with a sandy beach are even harder to find. The combination of both is nearly impossible to find.”

Interior

Coeur d’Alene is around 375 miles outside of Boise and has a population of over 54,800 people.

